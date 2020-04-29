Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

