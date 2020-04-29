Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,101,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

