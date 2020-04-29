Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 987 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

