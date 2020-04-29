Parthenon LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

