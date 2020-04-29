Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Dividend History for Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG)

