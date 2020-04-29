Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,339,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

