Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,513. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

