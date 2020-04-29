Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

MMM traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.19. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

