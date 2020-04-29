Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

PLBC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.