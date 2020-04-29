Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,613 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

