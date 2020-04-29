Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

