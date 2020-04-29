Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 840.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024,470 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.