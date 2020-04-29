Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 704,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

