Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,600,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. 2,905,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

