Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 74,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 72.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. 1,046,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

