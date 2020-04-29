Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,579,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

HON traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. 2,650,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.