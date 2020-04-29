Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 1,041,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,030. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86.

