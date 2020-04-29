Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 637,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

