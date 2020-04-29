QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.69-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.83 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.
Shares of QTS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
