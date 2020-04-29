QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.69-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.83 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

Shares of QTS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

