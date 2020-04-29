Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 183.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of O stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

