Regis Management CO LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 1,424,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,613. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

