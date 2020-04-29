Regis Management CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,664,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334,797. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.