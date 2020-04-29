Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $12.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,411,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,479. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.