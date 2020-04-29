Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 7,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,670. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a current ratio of 10.85. The company has a market cap of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

