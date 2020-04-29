Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Sanmina stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 178,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

