Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Sanmina stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 178,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit