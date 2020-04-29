S&CO Inc. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3,648.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 122,683 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 104.8% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 65.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 288.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.05 on Tuesday, hitting $333.45. 3,890,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.