S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

