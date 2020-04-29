S&CO Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.46. 2,361,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

