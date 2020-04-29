S&CO Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.