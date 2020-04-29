Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.70. 18,825,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,873,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TH Data Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.