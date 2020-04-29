Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

