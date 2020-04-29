SL Advisors LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $5,227,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

