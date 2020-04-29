SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $19.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.69. 8,499,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.93. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

