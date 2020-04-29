SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.68. 1,816,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

