SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,101,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

