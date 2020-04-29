SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $25.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

