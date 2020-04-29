SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 24,508,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,813,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

