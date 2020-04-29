SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,216,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.