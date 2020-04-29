Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 1,530,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.