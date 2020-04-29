TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

TC Pipelines has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. TC Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,851. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. Analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.