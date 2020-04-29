TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE TCF traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,180. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.