Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Teekay Lng Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teekay Lng Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,273. The company has a market capitalization of $894.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

