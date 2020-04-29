Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $107.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,341.48. 3,789,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,683. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

