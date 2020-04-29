Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. 2,150,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,262. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.