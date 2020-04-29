Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.60. 14,852,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,986. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

