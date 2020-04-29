Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

