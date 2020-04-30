1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FIF opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

