22,570 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 447.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.