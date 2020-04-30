3,690 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 4,255,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.