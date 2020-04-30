Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.79. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

